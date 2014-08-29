FRANKFURT Aug 29 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi will recall 70,000 cars world wide because of a potential fault with the brake booster, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.

Audi's A4, A5, A6, A7 and Q7 models equipped with the three litre diesel engine and which were built between March and December 2012 are being recalled, the company said.

The brakes will still function but the brake enhancing function from the booster may fail because of a potential leak in a membrane, Audi said. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)