Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Broadcaster ITV is the third best performing stock on Europe's Stoxx 600.
** Talk of a takeover from Virgin Media owner Liberty Global sends ITV's shares to highest since Jan 2001.
** Speculation fueled by report in The Telegraph saying Liberty canvassing support from major ITV shareholders following its acquisition of a 6.4 percent stake.
** ITV declined to comment on the rumours.
** Liberium notes a bid would have to take into account an anticipated rule change involving retransmission fees.
** Currently regulations stop ITV from charging retransmission fees - potentially pure profits - for its biggest channel ITV1. (RM://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
