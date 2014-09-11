** Europe's banks face at least 15 major litigation issues that
could result in fines of more than 100 billion euros ($129
billion), analysts at Berenberg estimate.
** Potential fines and litigation are one of the major
uncertainties facing banks, and could hamper dividend payouts or
trigger capital raising by lenders who lack suitable buffers,
Berenberg analyst James Chappell says in a note.
** Chappell estimates there are 63 potential fine situations
outstanding for individual banks, of which 27 have been
partially settled. The biggest risks are from investigations
into possible foreign exchange rigging, Libor manipulation and
U.S. mortgage mis-selling.
** He says Barclays and Credit Suisse are the
most vulnerable banks to the impact of potential adverse fines,
while UBS and HSBC appear to have bigger
buffers than peers.
** The STOXX European bank sector nudges 0.4 percent
higher to 201.8 points by 0720 GMT.