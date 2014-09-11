** Europe's banks face at least 15 major litigation issues that could result in fines of more than 100 billion euros ($129 billion), analysts at Berenberg estimate. ** Potential fines and litigation are one of the major uncertainties facing banks, and could hamper dividend payouts or trigger capital raising by lenders who lack suitable buffers, Berenberg analyst James Chappell says in a note. ** Chappell estimates there are 63 potential fine situations outstanding for individual banks, of which 27 have been partially settled. The biggest risks are from investigations into possible foreign exchange rigging, Libor manipulation and U.S. mortgage mis-selling. ** He says Barclays and Credit Suisse are the most vulnerable banks to the impact of potential adverse fines, while UBS and HSBC appear to have bigger buffers than peers. ** The STOXX European bank sector nudges 0.4 percent higher to 201.8 points by 0720 GMT.