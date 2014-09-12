* Zinc smelter pays more, rewrites terms on bond

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Nyrstar took a brave step into the unknown as the first company to bring a debut euro high-yield deal after the summer break, but was forced to pay up and rewrite terms in an increasingly skittish market.

The metals and mining firm announced the deal as a EUR350m 5NC2 senior trade on Monday September 1, with the aim of pricing by the end of the week. Early price whispers were in the 6.5 to 7% range, according to several investors.

But by Friday price expectations were creeping up closer to 8%, and potential buyers had forced the company to strip out the deal's call protection, switching to a five-year bullet.

It wasn't until more than a week after the deal was announced, late on Monday afternoon, that the company set official price talk. That was at a hefty 8.75 to 9% yield, with a one to two point original issue discount (OID).

The deal eventually priced on Tuesday afternoon at the wide end of this range, at 98.018 to yield 9% with an 8.5% coupon.

Several bankers questioned the decision to bring a risky credit in an untested market, arguing that it should have been pre-marketed more extensively. But an official on the deal pointed out that the Phones 4U PIK implosion - the catalyst for the market's jitters - happened after the deal's announcement.

CRUCIAL DEAL

The EUR350m deal is crucial to the Brussels-listed company, which is the largest zinc smelter in the world, as along with a EUR250m rights issue it will fund an extensive capex plan and refinance looming debt maturities.

The significance of this was not lost on bond investors.

"Credit investors aren't so stupid that they don't realise they have you over a barrel when a rights issue is contingent on getting a bond away," said a high-yield portfolio manager.

"If they smell any weakness, you'll have to pay through the nose."

On Thursday, two days after pricing the bond, Nyrstar launched its rights issue at a deep discount.

One banker said that it's now clear that Nyrstar should have done the equity first to reduce investors' bargaining power. The banker on the deal said that this did not really determine the dynamic of the trade, however.

"There's some gamesmanship on every deal where the issuer needs the money, for sure," he said.

"It didn't change things substantially though, and above all the coming rights issue was a big positive for investors. The company could have taken the deal away if they thought the yield was too much, but they wanted to raise the capital and move on."

TOUGH SELL

The bond was supported by more than 90 accounts, but failed to gain traction with a number of European real money investors. Even before the Phones 4U driven sell-off, the fact that metals and mining is not a widely understood sector in European high-yield was always an obstacle.

One analyst at a large UK asset manager said that management are making the right moves with the capex plan and equity raise, but he could not get comfortable given the dependence of Ebitda on zinc prices, even though the deal offered a lot of yield for a Single-B bond.

"This is not a steady credit and if you get it wrong the extra yield is little comfort," he said.

"Names such as Phones 4U, Edcon and Heckler & Koch have shown where that logic can lead."

The investor added that the originally planed two-year non-call period was inappropriate given the execution risk on the company's capex plan.

"The non-call period basically coincided with the capex plan, which is quite complicated and has a lot of moving parts," he said.

"If the capex plan succeeds, your only reward was getting called and refinanced with lower-yielding debt. But if it fails the downside could be substantial."

Nyrstar's capex plan accounts for EUR268m of the deal's proceeds, and aims to overhaul its smelting facilities in order to monetise by-products from the zinc production.

The company is also using the proceeds to refinance EUR320m of Belgian retail bonds maturing in 2015 and 2016. The company will still have more than EUR400m of the 2016 bonds remaining, however, a large concern for some potential investors.

"My biggest concerns are around their capital structure," said one investor, who added that a loose structure with high levels of permitted debt incurrence put him off the deal.

The bonds traded badly initially, with the notes bid as low as 96.5 on Wednesday morning. The bid crept up on Thursday, however, with the bid-offer wrapped around the reoffer price.

"We know there was a big short that's already been taken out," said the banker on the deal on Thursday.

"It's been an abhorrent week for high beta credit, but in a couple weeks I think you'll see these bonds at 102."

Goldman Sachs was global coordinator and joint bookrunner on the B3/B- rated bond, with RBS as joint bookrunner, and KBC and UBS as co-managers.