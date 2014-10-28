** UBS shares rise as much as 3.4 pct after posting forecast-beating third-quarter results.

** Bank one of Tuesday's top performers in European banking sector which is up 0.6 pct overall.

** Q3 net profit was 762 mln Sfr vs 737 mln Sfr forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

** This despite booking 1.8 bln Sfr in litigation charges.

** "UBS delivered a decent underlying performance with strong wealth management margins and flows as well as a decent performance at the investment bank," says Jefferies analyst Omar Fall, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock.

** Shares still down around 6.2 pct for the year despite rise.