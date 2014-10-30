** Shares in Clariant rise 2.2 pct after the
specialty chemicals maker reports better-than-expected Q3 sales
growth.
** Q3 net sales were 1.51 bln Swiss francs vs forecast of
1.49 bln in a Reuters poll.
** Co also lifted its guidance for 2014 and now expects
mid-single digit sales growth in local currencies from a
previous forecast for low-to-mid-single digit sales growth.
**"Clariant, equipped with an attractive portfolio of
businesses, is relentlessly pursuing its profitable growth
strategy and we continue to see fundamental upside for the
shares on a 12-month basis," said Vontobel analyst Patrick
Rafaisz, who has a 'buy' rating on the stock.
** But Raifaisz warned the shares could face "choppy waters"
in short term given challenging trading environment,
particularly in Europe.
** Shares down about 1 pct so far this year.
