FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)
** Shares in Lonza fall 5 pct to 110.0 Swiss francs after the specialty chemicals and life science group lowers its full-year revenue forecast.
** Lonza now expects revenue growth of less than 5 pct compared to its previous forecast for growth of around 5 pct.
** Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Fabian Wenner, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock, says consensus had expected an upgrade to its core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) guidance rather than a topline downgrade.
** Wenner says a further disappointment was Lonza's decision to keep its wood protection business: "Further restructuring for this business will be required and we see this as a disappointment for the restructuring case."
ZURICH, March 21 Credit Suisse will say as soon as possible whether it will go ahead with plans to float a minority stake of its Swiss bank, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, adding the bank still needs more capital.
