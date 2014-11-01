CAIRO Nov 1 Egypt signed $350 million worth of
financing agreements with Saudi Arabia on Saturday aimed at
upgrading its power grid and securing imports of petroleum
products as it seeks to end its worst energy crisis in decades.
Power cuts have become common in Egypt as the cash-strapped
government struggles to supply enough gas to its power stations
let alone upgrade a grid suffering from decades of neglect.
The energy crunch has become a political hot potato in the
Arab world's most populous country, which has turned from a gas
exporter into a net importer in recent years as it diverts gas
once destined for export to meet burgeoning domestic demand.
Lines at petrol stations and a shortage of gas were among
the main public grievances against former President Mohamed
Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood. But oil-producing Gulf allies
have come to Egypt's aid since the army, prompted by mass
protests, ousted Mursi last year.
Two loan agreements signed on Saturday worth a total of
about $100 million will be invested in two electricity stations
that are expected to boost the capacity of the national grid. A
further $250 million in assistance will come in the form of
petroleum products.
Saudi Arabia sent Egypt $3 billion worth of refined oil
products between April and September of this year, according to
an Egyptian oil official, while the total value of Saudi oil aid
since July 2013 amounted to about $5 billion.
Egypt has also turned to the United Arab Emirates for oil
products, signing deal in September that commits it to
purchasing about 65 percent of its needs from its Gulf ally in
the next year.
Egypt introduced deep cuts to energy subsidies in July,
which have resulted in price rises of more than 70 percent, as
it seeks to curb public spending and fuel waste.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra)