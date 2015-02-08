BRIEF-Sre Group announces disposal of property
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
MADRID Feb 8 Spain's Santander plans to sell up to 100 million euros ($113.20 million) of five-year structured debt to retail investors via its Emisora Santander Espana SAU unit, according to a filing with Spain's stock market commission.
The subscription period opens on Monday. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017