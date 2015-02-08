ABUJA Feb 8 Nigerian opposition presidential
candidate general Muhammadu Buhari called for calm in the
country and cautioned against any violence following
postponement of elections.
"Any act of violence can only complicate the security
challenges in the country and provide further justification to
those who would want to exploit every situation to frustrate the
democratic process."
Nigeria's electoral commission has postponed elections due
on Feb.14 to March 28.
Buhari said March 28 must now be sacrosanct.
"I wish to state strongly that our party will not tolerate
any further interference in the elections."
(editing by Ralph Boulton)