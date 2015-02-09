BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings updates on non-binding term sheet
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deustche Bank AG Frankfurt
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.715
Reoffer price 99.715
Yield 2.783 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DB7XJJ2
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
* Trading in shares and debt securities of Sea Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 30/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: