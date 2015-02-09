PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 9 Britain's Holford gas storage site has extended a planned outage, stopping both injections and withdrawals of gas, operator EON Gas Storage said.
The outage began at 0600 GMT on Monday and is expected to last until 1800 GMT, a regulatory update showed.
The outage was previously expected to last until 1600 GMT. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.