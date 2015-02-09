LONDON Feb 9 Britain's Holford gas storage site has extended a planned outage, stopping both injections and withdrawals of gas, operator EON Gas Storage said.

The outage began at 0600 GMT on Monday and is expected to last until 1800 GMT, a regulatory update showed.

The outage was previously expected to last until 1600 GMT. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)