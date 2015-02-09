Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date February 17, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.573
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date February 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Santander, HSBC & Lloyds Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1190294063
