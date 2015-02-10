BRIEF-Danaher CEO's total compensation was about $13 million
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
Feb 10 AB Science SA :
* Announced on Monday the successful completion of a futility analysis related to the masitinib phase 3 trial for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease
* Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended the continuation of study
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
* Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: