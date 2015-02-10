Feb 10Banco di Sardegna SpA :

* Reported on Monday full year 2014 net profit of 35.8 million euros ($40.57 million), up 104.8 pct versus year ago

* Full year 2014 net interest income at 277.4 million euros, a decrease of 6.7 pct (up 0.5 pct on comparable basis) compared to the same period of 2013

* Full year net impairment losses on loans and other financial activities at 116.6 million euros, up 10.4 pct on comparable basis

