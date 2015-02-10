Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA :
* Said on Monday that Milestone Scientific Inc acquired 20 pct stake in the company
* Previously Milestone Scientific Inc had not held any shares in the company
* Equimaxx increased its stake in the company to 41 pct from 2.5 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order