BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106
* Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Tui Ag
* Co-Ceo Joussen says seeing some recovery in nordic markets
* Tui group CFO says evaluating repaying perpetual bond, based on conversions that are coming through for tui travel, tui ag convertibles Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)
* Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DXP Enterprises announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results