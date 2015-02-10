(Corrects currency in first paragraph)

By Laura Benitez and Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set the final spreads on its dual-tranche Swiss franc deal. The minimum SFr700m 2024 tranche will price at mid-swaps plus 25bp, and the minimum SFr300m 2030 tranche at mid-swaps plus 35bp.

Guidance on the short 10-year was mid-swaps plus 27bp area with an indicative 0.375% coupon, and the 15-year was marketed at plus 37bp area with a 0.75% coupon.

The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs indicating that books can close at short notice. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)