(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Feb 10 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Says Marco Reus extends until June 30, 2019

* Says no player employment contract of Borussia Dortmund anymore contains an option of a player to preliminary terminate his contract for event of a transfer to a third football club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)