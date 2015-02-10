Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.

Borrower Apple Inc (Apple)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 875 million swiss franc

Maturity Date November 25, 2024

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.9070

Reoffer price 100.9070

Reoffer yield 0.281 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0271171685

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 375 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 25, 2030

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 100.1420

Reoffer price 100.1420

Reoffer yield 0.74 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0271171693

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

