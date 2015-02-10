UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Says Portuguese Supreme Court maintains decision from Lisbon's court in case against the co's former Chairman
* Says court decided against the appeal by the company Source text: bit.ly/1CeeFdj Source text on Lisbon Court decision in Dec: bit.ly/1z4VC1z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.