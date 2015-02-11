BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec prelim H1 revenue up at EUR 588 mln
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
Feb 11 Orpea SA :
* Q4 revenue 533.4 million euros ($603.7 million) versus 418.9 million euros a year ago
* FY sales 1.95 billion euros versus 1.61 billion euros a year ago
* Expects 25 new facilities and 1,300 new jobs to be created in 2015
* Forecasts 2015 revenues of 2.31 billion euros, implying growth of 18.6 percent (increase of 361.6 million euros)
* Repaid its OCEANE 2016 bonds ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia