Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 TIE Kinetix NV :
* Q1 revenue 5.1 million euros ($5.77 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 142,000 euros versus loss of 73,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 EBIT loss of 108,000 euros versus loss of 237,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1E7bxQ4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order