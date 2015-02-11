Feb 11 Citycon Oyj :

* Q4 turnover 60.8 million euros ($68.75 million) versus 62.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 net rental income 41.3 million euros versus 41.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 EPRA operating profit 34.8 million euros versus 36.5 million euros year ago

* Will not give guidance on 2015 turnover

* Expects its EPRA operating profit to change by loss of 8 million euros to 0 million and EPRA earnings to change by 6 million euros to 14 million euros in 2015

* No dividend will be paid for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1viR2eE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)