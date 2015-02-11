BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 net consolidated loss of 2 million euros ($2.26 million) versus net profit of 3.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 consolidated operating profit of 48.3 million, up 15.3 pct from 41.9 million euros in 2013
* CET 1 ratio at 11.99 pct
($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.