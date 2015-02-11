UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11Mondo TV France SA :
* Informed on Tuesday that it had received from its shareholder, Mondo TV SpA notice of change of its stake from 50 pct to 46.79 pct
* Said Mondo TV SpA maintains a controlling interest of Mondo TV France
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.