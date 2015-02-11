** Electrocomponents Plc's shares fall as much as
3.5 pct after co says YTD gross margins shrank 1.3 pct points vs
last year
** Co blames FX pressure and faster growth of lower margin
products and regions
** Co said in November that H1 gross margins declined by 0.7
percentage points, hurt mainly by increased discounting in the
UK and Asia Pacific
** "It does appear that the incremental hit on GM is
primarily due to mix. The discounting in Asia Pac and the UK is
still an issue and appears to have had a further 10bp effect,
while FX appears to have cost around 20bp." RBC Capital Markets
analysts said
** Co reports 5 pct rise in underlying sales for four months
Jan. 31.
** Rival Premier Farnell Plc said in November that
FY operating margins would be slightly below prior year levels
as it experienced softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe.
