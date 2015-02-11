BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Fonciere Inea FY :
* FY net income 5.4 million euros ($6.11 million) versus 7.9 million euros year ago
* FY rental revenue 28.2 million euros versus 28.9 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT 17.9 million euros versus 19.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes stable dividend of 1.50 euros per share
* Sees over 15 percent increase per year in recurrent net income per share between 2015 and 2018 Source text: bit.ly/16R4AaW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.