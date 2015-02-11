Shawbrook shares climb on hopes of buyout funds raising offer
* Analysts say Friday's formal 330p/share offer made to "buy time"
Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c.
(BP Capital Markets)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2023
Coupon 1.109 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 94.5 bps
Over the benchmark
ISIN XS1190973559
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2027
Coupon 1.573
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 121.3 bps
Over the benchmark
ISIN XS1190974011
* * * *
Common terms
Guarantor BP p.l.c.
Payment Date February 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI & CMZ
Ratings A2(neg)(Moody's) & A(neg)(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
