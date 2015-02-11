Feb 11 Korian Medica SA :

* Reports Q4 consolidated revenue of 639.0 million euros ($722.13 million) versus 350.9 million euros a year ago

* Full year revenue is 2.22 billion euros versus 1.36 billion euros a year ago

* Confirms operating profit to be slightly up for 2014 and reiterate revenue target of 3 billion euros by 2017