BRIEF-Apollo Capital LLC raises its stake in GLG Pharma to 11.33 pct
* Said on Monday that Apollo Capital LLC increased its stake in the company to 11.33 pct from 3.83 pct
Feb 11 Korian Medica SA :
* Reports Q4 consolidated revenue of 639.0 million euros ($722.13 million) versus 350.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 2.22 billion euros versus 1.36 billion euros a year ago
* Confirms operating profit to be slightly up for 2014 and reiterate revenue target of 3 billion euros by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co enters into a cooperation contract with a US-based firm Vical Incorporated, on joint development of genetic medication for treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B