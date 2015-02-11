Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to chain to detached, corrected alert on the revenue figure)
Feb 11 Lectra SA :
* Q4 net income 4.7 million euros ($5.31 million), up 29 percent
* FY revenue 211.3 million euros versus 203.0 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 total revenues about 240 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net income about 20 million euros
* Proposes to increase FY 2014 dividend to 0.25 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order