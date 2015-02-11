BRIEF-Demetra Investment reports NAV at 0.5982 euros per share
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
Feb 11 Union Financiere De France Banque SA :
* Records full year net profits of 25.1 million euros ($28.33 million), an increase of 37 pct
* Full year net banking profit is 194.0 million euros, up 26 percent
* Proposes dividend of 1.50 euro per share
BEIJING, April 4 China's newly approved economic zone in heavily polluted Hebei province will focus on building clusters of high-tech and innovative businesses and take over some "non-capital functions" from Beijing, a government adviser was quoted as saying.