Feb 11 Mercialys SA :

* Reports full year rental revenue of 152.79 million euros ($172.36 million) versus 148.96 million euros a year ago

* Full year net income from consolidated companies is 152.4 million euros versus 123.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year NAV EPRA goes up by 7.2 pct to 18.85 euros per share

* Sees FY 2015 organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation to exceed 2 pct, and FFO is expected up 2 pct

* Proposes dividend distribution of 1.24 euro per share for 2014, representing a yield of 6.6 pct ($1 = 0.8864 euros)