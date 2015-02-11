BRIEF-Demetra Investment reports NAV at 0.5982 euros per share
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
Feb 11 Mercialys SA :
* Reports full year rental revenue of 152.79 million euros ($172.36 million) versus 148.96 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income from consolidated companies is 152.4 million euros versus 123.4 million euros a year ago
* Full year NAV EPRA goes up by 7.2 pct to 18.85 euros per share
* Sees FY 2015 organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation to exceed 2 pct, and FFO is expected up 2 pct
* Proposes dividend distribution of 1.24 euro per share for 2014, representing a yield of 6.6 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
BEIJING, April 4 China's newly approved economic zone in heavily polluted Hebei province will focus on building clusters of high-tech and innovative businesses and take over some "non-capital functions" from Beijing, a government adviser was quoted as saying.