Feb 12 Edison SpA :

* Says closes 2014 with a stable income 12.3 billion euros ($13.9 billion) and EBITDA to 814 million euros, an improvement compared to 2013

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA was 814 million euros compared to 970 million euros recorded in 2013

* FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 292 million euros (321 million euros in 2013)

* EBITDA for 2015 is expected to at least 1 billion euros

* FY net profit 40 million euros versus 96 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)