Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Finhouse SA :
* FY 2014 EBITDA 148,000 zlotys ($40,078) versus 15,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 421,921 zlotys versus 292,162 zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit 1,988 zlotys versus loss of 15,901 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 2,171 zlotys versus loss of 8,020 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6928 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order