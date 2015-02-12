Feb 12 Roularta Media Group NV :
* The exclusive negotiations initiated by Roularta Media
Group with Patrick Drahi in partnership with Marc Laufer are
expected to enable Roularta to divest all of its activities in
France
* In the event of an agreement, Roularta will record in the
2014 financial statements a write-off impairment on the French
activities that is cautiously estimated at between 140 and 150
million euros ($170.22 million)
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
