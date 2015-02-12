Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
(Swedbank)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.500 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.500 pct
Payment Date February 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP & HSBC
Ratings BBB-(S&P) & BBB-(Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
ISIN XS1190655776
