Feb 12 Homair Vacances SA :

* Homer Investissement launches squeeze out on last Homair Vacances shares

* Squeeze out will be effective on Feb. 13

* Squeeze out to be done at a share price of 8.70 euros ($10), same as for initial public tender offer

* Homair Vacances shares to be unlisted from Alternext on Feb. 13 ($1 = 0.8785 euros)