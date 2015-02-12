Feb 12 Rocket Internet AG :
* Resolves on capital increase against cash contributions
* Share capital of company will be increased to up to 165
million euros ($188 million) by issuing up to 12 million new
shares
* Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded
* New shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to
institutional investors in a private placement by way of an
accelerated bookbuilding process
* Number of shares to be issued and placement price are
expected to be announced on Feb. 13
* Existing investors Baillie Gifford and United Internet
have already confirmed their participation at placement price
with an aggregate amount of about 210 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)