Feb 12 Warsaw Stock Exchange:
* After the session on March 20, the Warsaw Stock Exchange
will revise the membership of the WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40 and
sWIG80 indexes
* Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA, Kernel Holding SA
and Grupa Lotos SA will leave the WIG20
* ENEA SA, Energa SA and Cyfrowy Polsat
SA will join the WIG20
* Stalprodukt SA will join WIG40 and Midas SA
will leave the WIG40 index
* Bytom SA, Investment Friends SA (IFSA),
Paged SA and Serinus Energy Inc will join the
sWIG80
* JW Construction Holding SA, Open Finance SA
, Skotan SA and Wielton SA will
leave the sWIG80 index as of March 20
(Gdynia Newsroom)