UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Ruch Chorzow SA :
* Said on Thursday Q2 2014/2015 revenue is 6 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 2014/2015 operating loss is 491,178 zlotys versus loss of 172,111 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 2014/2015 net loss is 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources