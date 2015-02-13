BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Q4 net rental income 491 million Norwegian crowns ($73.56 million) versus 419 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 526 million crowns versus 327 million crowns year ago
* Fy dividend 1.6 crowns share
* Q4 fair value adjustments of investment properties 213 million crowns versus 67 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6268 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion