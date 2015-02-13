UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Bricorama SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 160.2 million euros ($183.1 million), down 1.61 percent
* Full year revenue is 675.0 million euros versus 692.1 million euros a year ago
* Expects stable FY 2014 operating income compared to FY 2013
* Expects significant decrease in net debt for FY 2014
* Q4 revenue for France is 101.6 million euros, down 3.08 pct Source text: bit.ly/170Ferx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources