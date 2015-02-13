Feb 13RusPetro PLC :
* Says that it has been advised by Sobny Group Corporation
(Sobny) that it is an associate of Bank Otkritie Financial
Corporation (Otkritie), RusPetro's principal lender
and its largest creditor
* As of Jan. 16 Sobny had acquired about 8.81 pct interest
of RusPetro's issued share capital
* As per RusPetro's prospectus of Nov. 14, 2014, Otkritie
and its associates are deemed to be acting in concert with
Mastin Holdings Limited (Mastin) for the purposes of the City
Code on Takeovers and Mergers
* Mastin is currently the holder of 24.99 pct of RusPetro's
issued share capital
* Accordingly, the concert party comprising Mastin,
Otkritie, Sobny and Dignus Limited (Dignus, being a person
acting in concert with Sobny) is now interested in about 33.80
pct of RusPetro's issued share capital
* Pursuant to ruling of panel executive, Sobny (and/or
Dignus) shall be required to dispose of such number of ordinary
shares as will result in it holding less than 30 pct of the
issued share capital of RusPetro
