* Says that it has been advised by Sobny Group Corporation (Sobny) that it is an associate of Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation (Otkritie), RusPetro's principal lender and its largest creditor

* As of Jan. 16 Sobny had acquired about 8.81 pct interest of RusPetro's issued share capital

* As per RusPetro's prospectus of Nov. 14, 2014, Otkritie and its associates are deemed to be acting in concert with Mastin Holdings Limited (Mastin) for the purposes of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers

* Mastin is currently the holder of 24.99 pct of RusPetro's issued share capital

* Accordingly, the concert party comprising Mastin, Otkritie, Sobny and Dignus Limited (Dignus, being a person acting in concert with Sobny) is now interested in about 33.80 pct of RusPetro's issued share capital

* Pursuant to ruling of panel executive, Sobny (and/or Dignus) shall be required to dispose of such number of ordinary shares as will result in it holding less than 30 pct of the issued share capital of RusPetro

