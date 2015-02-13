Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

(Rentenbank)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 20,2030

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.459

Reoffer price 99.459

Reoffer yield 0.663 pct

Spread Minus 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 12.8 bps

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date February 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ, Credit Suisse & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

