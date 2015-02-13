BRIEF-Landec Corporation reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results
Feb 13Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Q4 net sales 90.1 million Swedish crowns ($10.70 million) versus 72.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 7.1 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.60 crown per share for 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4200 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results
* OHR Pharmaceutical announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co