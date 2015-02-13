NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Bankers returning from Vegas have
started marketing a number of deals for next week, primarily in
the subprime auto space.
The deals being pitched so far include subprime auto deals
from Santander Consumer, DriveTime, CarFinance, a prime auto
deal from CarMax, and a student loan deal from Navient.
To date, US$4bn in prime auto and US$2.5bn in subprime auto
deals have been issued, according to Barclays analysts, who are
projecting total issuance of US$45bn in prime autos and US$22bn
in subprime in 2015. A total US$42.9bn in prime and US$22bn in
subprime were issued last year.
"A lot of deals should be coming, with each name taking the
time that they need," one ABS banker told IFR.
Fundamentals in the auto market are still supportive of the
sector, Barclays analysts wrote.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Index climbed 1.13% in January, up
from December's 0.49% increase, bringing the index to the
highest levels since April 2012. Those numbers reflect favorable
labor and credit conditons for used car sales, analysts at
Compass Point wrote.
Consumer credit also rose by US$15bn in December, according
to data from the Federal Reserve. Much of that increase was
again driven by auto and student loans, comprising US$8.9bn of
that figure.
Meanwhile, analysts at Fitch noted that losses on subprime
deals climbed 24% in December 2014 versus a year earlier driven
by marginally lower FICO scores, higher LTVs, and longer loan
terms.
The projected losses however were still within historical
levels and below the initial loss forecasts by these analysts.
Spreads though have been widening for bonds issued recently.
DriveTime's third deal saw its subs widening to Swaps plus
320bp on its Triple B tranche in December compared to Swaps plus
260bp on its previous deal in April.
Credit Acceptance Corporation's US$300m auto deal was the
first of the deep subprime issuers coming to market in late
January. The double A rated subs priced at 150bp, about 15bp
wider than the same tranche on its previous deal in September.
CAC was dealt with a subpoena from the Attorney General of
Massachusetts as well as the Department of Justice in December
related to its subprime securitization activity.
"Relative to middle of last year the deals are taking a
little bit longer to come together and you're seeing lower
subscription levels in general, but I would say the market
continues to be receptive though probably a bit more challenging
than we saw earlier in 2014," Doug Busk, the Treasurer of CAC
said on a conference call on January 29.
