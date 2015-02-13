UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Christian Dior SA :
* H1 revenue 17.47 billion euros ($19.92 billion) versus 16.13 billion euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 4.39 billion euros versus 2.16 billion euros a year ago
* Has decided on the payment of an interem dividend of a gross amount of 1.25 euros per share (to be paid on April 23, 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources