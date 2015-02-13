Feb 13 Christian Dior SA :

* H1 revenue 17.47 billion euros ($19.92 billion) versus 16.13 billion euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 4.39 billion euros versus 2.16 billion euros a year ago

* Has decided on the payment of an interem dividend of a gross amount of 1.25 euros per share (to be paid on April 23, 2015)