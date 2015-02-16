Feb 16Ciccolella SpA :

* Reported on Friday it has been notified that the Court in Trani has declared the bankruptcy proceedings of the company in its judgement from Feb. 10

* The court has appointed Gennaro Acclavio and Vincenzo Civita as company's curators

* The company intends to appeal against that judgement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)