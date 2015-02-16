Feb 16 Acacia Mining Plc

* FY revenue of $930 million in line with 2013, as increased ounces sold offset the lower gold price

* FY EBITDA of $253 million, 5 pct higher than 2013, impacted by non-cash charges of $27 million

* Proposed final dividend of us2.8 cents per share, total dividend for 2014 of us4.2 cents per share, up 40 pct on 2013

* Expects to return 15-30 percent of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends

* For 2015 we expect to see increased production of between 750,000 to 800,000 ounces of gold

* For 2015 we expect overall capital expenditure of between $220 million - $240 million